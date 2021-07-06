Trenton man arrested on charge of alleged victim tampering

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on July 1, 2021, on an alleged misdemeanor charge of tampering or an attempt to tamper with a victim.

Thirty-four-year-old Patrick Michael Graves posted a bond of $2,000 cash only. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 13.

Court documents accuse Graves of attempting to prevent or dissuade the victim of an assault by offering goods and financial benefits to not assist in the prosecution of Graves for assault. Graves was charged earlier this year with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

