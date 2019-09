A Trenton man was arrested over the weekend in connection with an alleged incident at the Chillicothe Walmart Store.

Thirty-year-old Ryan Earl Vencill has been charged with first-degree burglary. He was arrested Saturday by Chillicothe Police; then taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail. The felony charge was filed by Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren in the Associate Division of the Livingston County Circuit Court.

Bond is $15,000 and that Vencill shall not enter any Walmart property.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 23 Shares