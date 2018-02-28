Trenton man arrested on alleged weapons charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Tuesday on two felonies.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 31-year-old Aaron Michael Perez for unlawful use of a weapon—subsection four—exhibiting and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Bond is $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court March 13th.

Court documents accuse Perez of exhibiting a butcher knife, a weapon readily capable of lethal use, in an angry or threatening manner in the presence of one or more persons.

Court documents also accuse him of resisting arrest by failing to comply with multiple orders of Trenton Police Officer Matt Preston.

