Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man in Sullivan County the morning of May 19th on several allegations.

Thirty-two-year-old Jason Clay was accused of felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, driving while suspended or revoked, and careless and imprudent driving. He was also accused of having no insurance.

Clay was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.

Related