Trenton man arrested in Platte County

A Trenton man was arrested April 5th and posted bond in Platte County on a capias warrant for allegedly failing to appear in court.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 26-year-old Ayrik Armand Redden failed to appear on two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Bond was $10,000 cash only and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 15th.

Court documents accuse Redden of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana in February 2019.

