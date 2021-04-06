Trenton man arrested in Platte County

A Trenton man was arrested April 5th and posted bond in Platte County on a capias warrant for allegedly failing to appear in court.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 26-year-old Ayrik Armand Redden failed to appear on two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.
Bond was $10,000 cash only and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 15th.
Court documents accuse Redden of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana in February 2019.