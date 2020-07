The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man in Mercer County the afternoon of Friday, July 24th on several drug-related allegations.

Twenty-two year old Justin Martin was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of under 10 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of failing wear a seat belt.

Martin was transported to the Mercer County Jail and released on a summons.

