Trenton man arrested for violating protection order

The Trenton Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Trenton man on September 23rd for a misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that Patrick Andrew Champlin Junior was taken into custody and his bond was set at $10,000 cash only. North Missouri Court Services handled the bond, and Champlin was scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on September 24th.

Champlin is accused of violating the order of protection on September 22nd. The violation occurred when Champlin allegedly had contact with the victim at a McDonald’s, where the two engaged in a verbal argument. The order of protection, issued by the Circuit Court of Scottsdale City, Arizona, prohibited Champlin from having any contact with the victim.

