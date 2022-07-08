Trenton man arrested for violating a protection order

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on July 7th on felony violation of an order of protection for an adult involving a second offense.

Bond was set at $7,500 cash only for 44 year old James Robert Anderson, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court July 12th.

Court documents accuse Anderson of violating the terms and conditions of an order prohibiting him from initiating communication with someone by sending that person a text message July 2nd.

Court information indicates he pleaded guilty in Grundy County Circuit Court in February to violating an order of protection.