Trenton man arrested for stealing from Orscheln’s

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton resident has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a Trenton business.

Forty-six-year-old Anthony Michael Roberts has been accused of the theft last Thursday of Fox Pro Protector calls and a bottle of deer scent from Orscheln’s in Trenton.

Roberts has been charged with misdemeanor stealing and is scheduled for the August 23rd docket in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Bond is listed as $622.

Roberts has three previous convictions for theft in other counties. He had pleaded guilty or was found guilty, on other theft charges in 2016 and 2008 in Buchanan County and 2009 in Linn County.