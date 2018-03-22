Trenton man arrested for stalking 17-year-old

The Trenton Police Department arrested a Trenton man for stalking.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 39-year-old Jerrid Steven Fox is charged with felony first-degree stalking—first offense. His bond is $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday.

Court documents accuse Fox of purposely disturbing a 17-year-old on two or more occasions by following her through Trenton, including to her place of employment, and taking photos of her, causing her to be frightened, intimidated, or emotionally distressed.

