The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man for a technical probation violation on February 5.

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Gray allegedly failed to meet the special conditions of his probation by not completing treatment court. His bond was set at $10,000, cash only. He is scheduled to appear in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court on February 15.

Gray was originally charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

