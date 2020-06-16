Trenton man arrested for passing bad checks

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Monday, June 15th on two misdemeanor counts of passing a bad check.

Fifty-seven year old Harold Knight also allegedly failed to appear in court on misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and an infraction of operating a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order.

His bonds total $1,616.20 cash only. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court June 23rd.

Court dockets accuse Knight of passing bad checks drawn upon Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri payable to Hy-Vee and the Trenton Main Stop knowing they would not be paid.

