Trenton man arrested for failing to obey judge’s order

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on November 12th on a capias warrant on failure to obey a judge’s order.

Fifty-nine-year-old James Irving Lewellen was originally charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

Bond is $2,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on December 10th.

Court documents accuse Lewellen of possessing meth and failing to stop for emergency lights and sirens, both in December 2017.

