Trenton man arrested for endangering children with an unsanitary home

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on two counts of misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Thirty-two-year-old Austen Tyler Bruckner was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on February 9th. Bond is $3,500 cash only. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 14th.

Bruckner is accused of acting with criminal negligence on January 25th in a manner that created a substantial risk to the body and health of two children less than 17 years old by having an unsanitary home.

