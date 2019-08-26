Trenton man arrested after pickup hits parked car pushing it 80-feet

A Trenton man is facing state charges following his arrest by police this weekend for his alleged involvement when a pickup hit a parked car in the northeast part of Trenton.

Forty-nine-year-old Mark William Trump, with an address of 2215 Hunter Road, has been charged in Grundy County with two felonies including property damage in the first degree and leaving the scene of an accident where over $1,000 in damages occurred. Trump also faces misdemeanor charges of property damage in the second degree to a yard and driving while intoxicated for alcohol. Bond was set at $4,000 cash.

Trump is scheduled to appear Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

It was late Friday night, authorities said, when a pickup was driven into a parked car on Hunter Road, owned by Alyssa Gibson of Trenton, pushing the car approximately 80 feet. Trump is accused of leaving the scene of the accident without giving his name, address, license plate number, and driver’s license information to the other person nor to any law enforcement official or agency. He’s also accused of driving a pickup into a yard at 2700 Hunter Road, striking a culvert and damaging the lawn at the residence of Larry Smith.

Officers with the Trenton Police Department arrested Trump early on Saturday.