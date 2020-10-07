Trenton man among 10 defendants indicted on felony conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms of marijuana

A Trenton man is among 10 defendants indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy charges.

The indictment charges 42-year-old David Willey and eight others with felony conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 1,000 kilograms of marijuana. It accuses them of distributing and possessing 1,000 kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of marijuana with the intent to distribute from October 1st, 2015 to September 9th, 2020.

If convicted, Willey and the others could face 10 years to life of imprisonment, no more than a $10,000,000 fine, and no less than five years of supervised release.

Three defendants in the indictment were charged with money laundering conspiracy. One was charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The indictment contains forfeiture allegations, which say that as a result of committing the controlled substance offense alleged of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, Willey and others shall forfeit to the United States all real and personal property constituting or derived from any proceeds they personally obtained directly and indirectly as a result of the violation.

They shall also forfeit all property, used or intended to be used, in any manner or part, to commit, and to facilitate the commission of the violation, including but not limited to a money judgment representing all proceeds the defendants obtained directly and indirectly as a result of his or her participation in the drug conspiracy alleged and $666,170 in U. S. currency seized December 21st, 2018, $1,689,583 in currency seized July 29th, 2019, and $589,940.01 in currency seized July 30th, 2019.

Reddit Share Pin Share 94 Shares