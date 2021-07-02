Trenton man already in custody faces new charge

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton man already in custody in Grundy County was arrested on a new felony drug-related charge on July 1st.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 48-year-old Patrick Shaun Michael has been charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on July 13th.

Court documents accuse Michael of possessing a glass pipe with the intent to use it to inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body methamphetamine or any of its analogs.

Michael is a prior drug offender, and Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett considers Michael to be a persistent drug offender, in that Michael was found guilty in Grundy County Circuit Court of felony possession of a controlled substance in September 1996 April 2017, and March 2019.

