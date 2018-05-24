Trenton man accused of violating probation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man already in custody at the Grundy County Detention Center has been accused of violating his probation.

Forty-two-year-old Ricky Eugene Shoemaker was arrested Wednesday on probation violations on original felony charges of possession of a controlled substance; delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county or private jail except with a written prescription; and distribution, manufacture, or production or attempt to possess with intent to distribute, manufacture, or produce a controlled substance.

His probation was suspended, and his bonds total $50,000 cash only. Shoemaker is scheduled for Division One of circuit court June 14th.

Like this: Like Loading...