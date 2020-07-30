Trenton man accused of unlawful possession of a firearm

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Wednesday, July 29th on felony unlawful possession of a firearm.

Thirty-two year old Jason Edward Clay’s bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court August 11th.

Court documents accuse Clay of possessing a New England Model SB Single Shot 20 Gauge firearm March 14th. He has three felony convictions: leaving the scene of an accident in Sullivan County Circuit Court and two charges of assault in the second degree in Platte County Circuit Court.

Information says the court finds reasonable grounds Clay will not appear on the summons. He is described as a flight risk and a danger to the crime victim, the community, or another person.

