Trenton Light Riders Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association holding two events this week

The Trenton Light Riders Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will hold two events this week.

The May chapter meeting will be at Ed and Pam Johnston’s home at 398 Southwest Elm Lane on May 4th. Food and fellowship will start at 6 pm, the meeting will begin at 7 pm.

The CMA Annual Run for the Son Ride will be held on May 6th. The Trenton Chapter will leave Pour Boys of Chillicothe at 9:30 and ride to Catfish Charlie’s of Wellington.

The event is open to anyone who would like to ride with CMA. Individuals do not need to be a member to participate.

More information on the chapter meeting on May 4th or Run for the Son on May 6th can be found by contacting Chapter President Chris Sibbit at 660-247-2707.

