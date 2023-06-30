Trenton license office to operate at previous location after reopening

Further details have emerged regarding the reopening of the Trenton license office.

Laurie Stafford, the contract agent for the license office, has revealed her intention to restore operations at the office’s previous location, where it operated until its closure on May 31st. It should be noted, however, that a change in the office’s phone number will be necessary.

According to Stafford, the contractual agreement governing the license office will come into effect on August 1st, although the specific reopening date remains undecided at this time.

During operational days, the office will be accessible to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. To accommodate the staff’s lunch break, the office will be closed between noon and 1 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Revenue selected a proposal for the operation of the Trenton license office on June 27th, they officially awarded the request for proposals to Nickels and Dimes in Milan. Laurie Stafford is the proprietor of Nickels and Dimes.