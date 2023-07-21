Trenton license office reopening on August 14th at Eastgate Shopping Center

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The eagerly awaited reopening date for the Trenton license office has been officially announced. License Office Contract Agent Laurie Stafford revealed that the office will once again be open for business starting August 14th.

The office will continue to operate from its familiar location at the Eastgate Shopping Center, offering its services on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, there will be a midday closure, as the office will be closed from noon to 1 o’clock for lunch.

Motorists seeking commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) should take note of the specific processing days for this particular service. The office will only be able to process CDLs on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Stafford explained that a minimum of two personnel is required to efficiently handle CDL processing, and as such, a part-time employee will be available on these three days each week to accommodate the demand.

One of the notable changes accompanying the reopening is a new phone number for the office. Starting August 14th, individuals can contact the Trenton license office at 660-358-1603 for inquiries and appointment scheduling.

The Trenton license office closed its doors on May 31st after the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Board decided not to renew its contract with the state. Subsequently, the Missouri Department of Revenue initiated a process to select a new operator for the office.

After careful consideration, the Department of Revenue awarded the contract to Nickels and Dimes of Milan, selecting their proposal for the operation of the Trenton license office. This contract is set to commence on August 1st, paving the way for the reopening of the office on August 14th.

It’s worth noting that Stafford, who serves as the owner of Nickels and Dimes, expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity to manage the Trenton license office and is committed to providing efficient and high-quality services to the community.

