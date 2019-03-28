Trenton License Office, Chamber of Commerce to open in next two to three weeks

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and License Office has announced that it has leased temporary office space at 611 East Ninth Street where From the Farm has been.

Chamber President Debbie Carman notes From the Farm is Moving, and Terry and Tara Walker are purchasing the building. She says the license office will occupy a space on one end of the building, the Chamber will be in the middle, and the beauty shop will remain on the other end.

The Chamber and license offices are expected to reopen in the next two to three weeks.