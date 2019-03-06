Trenton Kiwanis Club to host Trivia Night in April

The Trenton Kiwanis Club will host its first Trivia Night in April to fund community service activities in the area.

Teams of six to eight members at least 18 years old can participate in the event billed as a “Stroll Through the Decades” at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton April 6th. Doors will open at 5:30 that evening, and the contest will begin at 6:30.

Each of the four rounds of trivia will focus on a different decade. Teams are encouraged to select a decade and dress and decorate their table around that theme. The cost to enter each team is $120, however, team space is limited. Early registrants will be given preferential seating.

A link to register for Trivia Night can be found on the Trenton Kiwanis Club’s Facebook page. Teams registering online will be invoiced and can pay online with a debit or credit card. Teams needing a paper registration form or needing to pay with cash or check can see Kara at Dave’s Body Shop or Rick at Barnes-Baker Automotive during business hours.

Admittance to the event will be limited to team members only. Sponsorships are available, which include sponsoring a round of play, prize money, answer blanks, or items for a silent auction at the event.

Questions should be directed to Trivia Project Coordinator Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966.