Trenton Kiwanis Club to host Trivia Night

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Kiwanis Club will host its Fourth Annual Trivia Night as a fundraiser for the club. Doors will open at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on March 12th at 5:30 in the evening, and the contest will start at 6:30. Concessions will be available.

The theme is “Team Choice.” Teams that register by February 18th can select a category of play for the trivia contest. There will be four rounds of trivia with 15 questions in each round.

Teams will also have a chance to earn points by participating in the theme contest, which includes decorating tables and dressing according to the theme of their choice. Additional points will be awarded to the top three teams who best depict their theme.

Teams will consist of six to eight members who are at least 18 years old. The entry fee is $120 per team. Proceeds will be used to fund area community service activities.

Team space is limited, and admittance will be limited to team members only.

Early registrants will be given preferential seating. Teams can register at tinyurl.com/KiwanisTrivia2022 or via a link on the Trenton Kiwanis Club Facebook page. Once registered, teams will be invoiced and can pay online with a debit or credit card. Teams needing to register with a paper copy or that need to pay with cash or check can see Kara Helmandollar at Dave’s Body Shop or Rick Alley at Barnes-Baker Automotive.

Area businesses can sponsor a round or prize money. Items are also needed for a silent auction to be held in conjunction with trivia night.

Questions about the Trenton Kiwanis Club’s Trivia Night March 12th can be directed to Trivia Project Coordinator Kara Helmandollar at 660-359-5966.

Related