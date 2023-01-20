Trenton Kiwanis Club to host annual “Trivia Night” on March 11

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Kiwanis Club will host its Fifth Annual Trivia Night as a club fundraiser. The event will be at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on March 11, 2023. Doors will open at 5:30 pm, and the contest will start at 6:30 pm.

There will be four rounds of trivia with 15 questions in each. Teams who register by February 10th will be able to select a category of play.

Teams will also have a chance to earn points by participating in the team spirit contest. They are encouraged to decorate their tables and dress according to their selected team name. Additional points will be awarded to the top three teams who best depict their name.

Each team will have six to eight members who are at least 18 years old.

The entry fee is $120 per team. Teams can register at tinyurl.com/trentonkiwanistrivianight. A registration link is also on the Trenton Kiwanis Club Facebook page. Teams will be invoiced once registered and can pay online with a debit or credit card.

Teams registering with a paper copy or who need to pay with cash or check can see Kara Helmandollar at Dave’s Body Shop in Trenton.

Team space is limited. Early registrants will receive preferential seating. Admittance will be limited to team members only.

Businesses can sponsor the trivia night on March 11th by sponsoring a round or prize money. They can also donate items for a silent auction to be held in conjunction with the event.

Proceeds from the event will be used to fund area community service activities.

Questions should be directed to Trivia Project Coordinator Kara Helmandollar at 660-359-5966.

