Trenton Kiwanis Club to hold annual Trivia Night

The Trenton Kiwanis Club will hold its Third Annual Trivia Night to raise money to fund Kiwanis projects. Doors will open at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on March 27th at 5:30 in the evening. Trivia will start at 6:30.

There will be a team theme contest. Teams are encouraged to dress and decorate their tables with their interpretation of the theme “Around the World” for a chance to win points. There will also be concessions and a silent auction.

Teams of six to eight members who are at least 18 years old will cost $120. Team mulligans will be $5 each. The money will help fund projects like the Kiwanis Community Easter Egg Hunt and Christmas Wish.

There is limited space for the Kiwanis Club Trivia Night on March 27th. Register at tinyurl.com/trentonkiwanistrivia2021. Call Kara Helmandollar for more information at 359-5966.

