Trenton Kiwanis Club announces 6th annual Trivia Night

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Kiwanis Club is set to host its 6th Annual Trivia Night on Saturday, March 9. This event, taking place at the Black Silo Winery, serves as a fundraiser for the local club. The trivia contest begins at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening an hour earlier at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available throughout the evening.

Teams that register by February 15 will have the opportunity to choose a category for the trivia contest. The contest comprises four rounds, each featuring fifteen questions. Additionally, teams can accumulate points in the Team Spirit contest by decorating their tables and dressing to match their chosen team names. The top three teams that best represent their themes will receive additional points.

Participants must be adults, aged 18 and over, with each team consisting of 6-8 members. The entry fee per team is $120. Kiwanis Club members are actively seeking sponsorships from local businesses to support the event. Sponsorship opportunities include round sponsorship, prize money sponsorship, and donations for a silent auction to be held concurrently.

Teams can register by clicking or tapping this link or through the Trenton Kiwanis Club Facebook page. Upon registration, teams will be invoiced and can make payments online using debit or credit cards. For those preferring to register with a paper form or pay via cash or check, they can contact Kara at Dave’s Body Shop in Trenton. Space for teams is limited, and early registration guarantees preferential seating. Due to space constraints, only team members will be allowed entry.

The Trenton Kiwanis Club is excited to offer this fun and interactive trivia contest to residents. All proceeds will be used to support community service activities in the area. For inquiries, contact Trivia Project Coordinator Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966.

Related