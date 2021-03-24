Trenton Kiwanis Club and Trenton High School Key Club to host Easter egg hunt

Reddit Share Pin Share 19 Shares

The Trenton Kiwanis Club and Trenton High School Key Club will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt in Trenton. Grundy County residents 10 years old and younger can participate in the event at Moberly Park on April 3rd.

Games and activities will start in the upper area of the park near the enclosed shelter house that morning at 9:30. Ambulance, fire, and area law enforcement will have vehicles and staff at the park. The hunt will begin at 10 o’clock.

There will be three age divisions: zero to three years old, four to six, and seven to 10. The park will be sectioned off for different age groups to hunt for candy and other prizes. There will be one egg in each age division containing a grand prize certificate. Children who find the grand prize certificate will receive a filled Easter basket courtesy of Dave’s Body Shop.

There are no COVID-19 restrictions for the hunt, but masks and social distancing are encouraged. Each child should bring his or her own basket. There will be an Easter photo area at the shelter house, and parents are encouraged to bring cameras.

Attendees are asked to park in either the upper lot of Moberly Park near the enclosed shelter house or the lower lot near the pool. Attendees using the lower lot are asked to use the park road to walk to the upper area to not disturb the area to be hunted.

Anyone wishing to donate to offset the costs of the Trenton Kiwanis Community Easter Egg Hunt should contact Kiwanis Member Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966 or leave contributions in a donation box at the event on April 3rd.

