Trenton Kiwanis Club and Trenton High School Key Club to host Community Easter Egg Hunt

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Kiwanis Club and Trenton High School Key Club will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16thth at Moberly Park in Trenton. The event will get underway at 9:30 am with games and activities, and the hunt will begin at 10:00 am sharp. The event is open to all Grundy County residents aged 10 and under, the event will be held in the upper area of the park near the enclosed shelter house.

There will be age divisions for 0-3, 4-6, and 7-10. Children should bring their own baskets for the hunt. The park will be sectioned off for different age groups to hunt for candy and other prizes. In addition, one egg in each age division will contain a grand prize certificate. Those lucky finders will receive a filled Easter basket courtesy of Dave’s Body Shop.

Those attending should park in either the upper lot near the enclosed shelter house or the lower lot near the pool. If using the lower lot individuals are asked to use the park road to walk to the upper area of the park so as not to disturb the area that is to be hunted.

Ambulance, fire, and area law enforcement will have vehicles and staff at the park at 9:30 am. Children are encouraged to check out the ambulance, fire truck, and police cruisers and visit with their personnel. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras as there will be an Easter photo area at the shelter house.

Anyone wishing to donate to offset the costs of the event is asked to contact Kiwanis member, Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966 or they may leave contributions in the donation box at the event.

Related