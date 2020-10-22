Trenton Job Center reports funds available for Job League Program

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Cathy Scott with the Trenton Job Center reports the center now has funds for the Job League Program for youth ages 16 to 24.

The program helps those individuals look for their first job or internship and matches participants with qualified employers in the state. Participants can earn extra money while exploring careers, such as those in retail and customer service, information technology, parks and recreation, financial services, healthcare, business, and bioscience.

The Job League gives each participant a paycheck, resume-building work experience in high-growth occupations and industries, opportunities to learn new skills and build professional connections, and personalized job-matching to get the most of placement.

Contact Cathy Scott for more information on joining the Job League Program through the Job Center by calling 660-359-5636 extension 13 or emailing cathy@ghrpc.org.

