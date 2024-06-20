Trenton Job Center ceasing operations effective July 1, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission has decided not to renew its contract with the Workforce Development Board (WDB) of North Missouri, leading to the closure of the Trenton Job Center. The center will cease operations on July 1, 2024.

Despite the closure, services provided by the Trenton Job Center will remain accessible to the community. Customers who rely on the Trenton Job Center for employment services are encouraged to contact either the Chillicothe Job Center or the Kirksville Job Center to schedule appointments.

Contact details for these centers are:

Chillicothe Job Center: (660) 646-0671

Kirksville Job Center: (660) 785-2400

For further inquiries or additional information regarding the closure, individuals can reach out to the WDB of North Missouri. Brent Stevens is available to address any questions and can be contacted at (660) 359-3622, extension 1234.

The WDB of North Missouri and the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all affected customers and appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation during this time.

