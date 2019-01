Tim Michael with the Trenton Hy-Vee reports a phone scam targeting customers.

Michael says several customers have reported receiving a spoofed phone call from someone claiming to be from Hy-Vee, saying their account is overdue, and demanding payment immediately. Customers are advised to hang up if they receive a call like this.

Michael says Hy-Vee usually mails out statements and is not calling anyone demanding payment and adds local law enforcement is aware of the scam.