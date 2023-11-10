Trenton hosts major emergency response simulation with regional agencies

On November 9, 2023, nearly 40 first responders from Grundy County, along with supporting partners from throughout Northern Missouri, convened in Trenton to simulate an emergency situation impacting the area.

The exercise focused on a hazardous materials release and fire, necessitating the evacuation of parts of Trenton and presenting logistical challenges. This simulation was designed to assess and refine evacuation procedures and emergency response strategies.

Participants included a wide array of agencies and organizations: Eastview Manor Care Center, Sunnyview Nursing Home, Serve Link Home Care, Wright Memorial Hospital Physicians Clinic, North Central Missouri Mental Health Center, Grundy County Health Department, Trenton Fire Department, Grundy County EMS, Trenton Police Department, Livingston County Amateur Radio Communications, City of Trenton, Grundy County government, Trenton R9 School District, NCMC, Green Hills Head Start, Region H Hazmat, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, and St. Joseph Fire Department.

Special acknowledgment was given to the Grundy County Emergency Management Planning Team, who organized the training exercise. Key individuals in this team included Joe Dietrick from Livingston County Amateur Radio Emergency Communications, Kelli Hillerman from the Grundy County Health Department, Alan Barnett from Grundy County Emergency Management, Courtney Campbell from the Grundy County Clerk’s office, Mike Booth from the State Emergency Management Agency, and Glen Briggs from Grundy County Emergency Management.

The complete set of photos taken during the training session may be viewed at this link.