Trenton High School’s FFA Chapter to host annual summer meeting and cookshack sign-up

Kabel Oaks, Agricultural Education Instructor and Trenton FFA Advisor at Trenton High School, announced that the Trenton FFA chapter is set to host its annual summer meeting and cookshack sign-up event on Wednesday, July 12. The gathering will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the THS Ag Building.

The event will commence with a brief meeting at 5:30 p.m., during which FFA members will have the opportunity to sign up for cookshack shifts for the upcoming North Central Missouri Fair. Following the meeting, FFA members will partake in ice cream and indulge in a thrilling game of slip ‘n’ slide kickball.

All current and incoming FFA members, as well as parents, are cordially invited to attend the summer meeting and cookshack sign-up.

For further information or any inquiries regarding the event, contact Kabel Oaks at Trenton High School by calling (660) 359-2291.

