Trenton High School wins Scholar Bowl competition for Grand River Conference

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton High School is the winner of the Scholar Bowl competition for the Grand River Conference. In the finals, Trenton defeated Gallatin. The semi-final contests saw Trenton beat North Andrew, and Gallatin defeated South Harrison of Bethany.

Trenton’s scholar bowl team had six wins and one loss during the regular season to take eastern division honors. North Andrew won the western division with a six and oh record. Fifteen (15) schools competed on the Grand River Conference scholar bowl schedule.

Individuals also have been selected to the all-conference first and second teams as well as an honorable mention in both divisions.

Area students placing on the first team in the eastern division are Charlee Prentice of Princeton, Miles Jacques of Milan, Jordon Browning of Maysville, Karina Hocking of Gallatin, and Aden Segal of Polo. Those on the second team for the scholar bowl are Hannah Stark and Jillian Simpson from Trenton; Cloey Waterbury of Gallatin, Brooklyn Ellis of South Harrison at Bethany, and Olivia Wolf of Polo.

Related