Trenton High School vocalists presented awards at spring concert

Several Trenton High School vocalists received awards at the end-of-the-year spring concert.

Instructor Tyler Busick presented the Ann Brinser Award to Trent Villacampa and the Ruth Risser Award to Maurissa Bonta.

Outstanding awards for the concert choir went to Soprano Faith Lee, Alto Evelyn Mehroff, Tenor Brennen Henricks, and Bass Brayden Bell.

Outstanding awards for Gold Rush performers include Soprano Lydia Leininger, Alto Kate Clark, Rennor Conner Campbell, and Base Victor Markell.

Recognized with progress awards were Abbye Johnson and Shelby Romesburg.

