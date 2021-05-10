Audio: Trenton High School Valedictorian and Salutatorian address 2021 graduating class

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

During Trenton High School graduation on Saturday evening, Valedictorian Carly Spencer spoke about high school experiences and lessons learned.

She said challenges and changes have shaped us into stronger humans and Taught life lessons galore:

The Trenton High School Valedictorian said, if you believe you can, you will. She encouraged the graduates to set their goals high, and fully believe in themselves, even when it seems all odds are against them.

Ms. Spencer also talked about positivity:

She mentioned traits learned during the junior year because of the pandemic:

Spencer also expressed appreciation to family members for their support, school administration, and teachers for helping her and the other graduates.

Ms. Spencer, in concluding her remarks said:

Trenton High School Valedictorian Carly Spencer.

Salutatorian Hannah Stark also gave brief remarks at graduation saying life is made of memories and experiences:

There were 92 students graduating from Trenton High School, with 15 of those graduates achieving Honor Graduate status.

