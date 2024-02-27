Trenton High School to host Board of Education candidate forum

Share To Your Social Network

A Meet the Candidate Forum will be held for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education. The event will take place in the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on March 21 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Candidates will introduce themselves and their platforms, followed by a question-and-answer session with queries that were submitted prior to the forum. To ensure efficiency, questions will be organized to avoid duplication on the same topic and will be presented anonymously. Time permitting, questions from the audience will also be taken.

Candidates running for three-year terms on the school board include incumbents Melissa King and Bill Miller, along with Rosie Gray.

Those wishing to submit a question can do so by sending it to Anna Muselman at [email protected], with “Candidate Forum” in the subject line. The deadline for submitting questions is March 13.

The Trenton Teachers Association, Trenton Hy-Vee, and Trenton Republican-Times are sponsoring the March 21 candidate forum.

