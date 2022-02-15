Trenton High School to be the site of Red Cross blood drive

Local News February 15, 2022 KTTN News
Blood Drive
The Trenton Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America and Student Council will host a Red Cross blood drive in the Trenton High School/Middle School Media Center.

Students and staff members can donate blood on March 4th from 10 am to 2 pm by appointment. Individuals who are 16 years old can donate blood with parental permission. Anyone older can donate without parents’ permission.

Schedule an appointment for the blood drive on March 4th by emailing THS Student Council Advisor Brenda Thorne at [email protected]@k12.mo.us.

