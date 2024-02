Share To Your Social Network

Six students from Trenton High School are eligible to compete at the Missouri FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) Conference following their impressive performances at the district level.

The students who have qualified for the state competition are Gabe Stark, Cade Claycomb, Jacob Horton, Ali Cox, Kaylor Hodge, and Ashlyn Pagel, as announced on Trenton High School’s Facebook page.

The FBLA leadership state conference will be held in Springfield from April 14th to 16th.

