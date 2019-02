Twelve Trenton High School students performed in the Grand River Conference Honor Choir Saturday.

Students participating were Sara Carson, Trager Leeper, Lily White, Jonin Villacampa, Leslie Cotiango, Amanda Parrak, Elliana Gaunt, Jada Roberts, Aiden Maxey, Lawrence Link, Mackenzie Klinginsmith, and Mari Atup.

THS Vocal Music Instructor Tyler Busick says the honor choir was made up of students from various schools in the Grand River Conference.