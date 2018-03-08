Trenton High School students, citing increase in gun violence, plan mid-March walkout

Trenton High School students plan to request a waiver for amnesty at Tuesday’s Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting in regard to a student-led walk-out.

High school student Emma Gilham says a walk-out is planned for Wednesday morning, March 14th at 10 o’clock. She notes it will last exactly 17 minutes in remembrance of individuals who lost their lives due to a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Gilham explains the walk-out will be held to urge Missouri and national lawmakers to take action on gun violence and adds the event is not affiliated with the Trenton R-9 School District.

