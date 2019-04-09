Trenton High School student uses knife to cause self-inflicted wound

A written statement was sent to parents of the Trenton R-9 School District on Tuesday following an incident at the Trenton High School Tuesday morning in which a student used a classroom kitchen knife to cause a self-inflicted wound.

In the statement, Superintendent Dan Wiebers says “classroom staff and students quickly notified emergency personnel who responded quickly to the Trenton High School/Middle School campus.”

Wiebers notes district counselors were notified to visit with students enrolled in the classroom, and counselors are available to all students and staff. Wiebers adds that the school district “appreciates those who have reached out…concerning the incident,” but the district cannot release additional information about the student due to confidentiality.

Students who have questions about self-harm, depression, or mental health awareness are encouraged to speak to school guidance staff or administration. Additional resources can be found at myteam.org.