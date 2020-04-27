Trenton High School sets date and times for collecting student belongings

Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey has announced plans for collecting student ipads and distributing student belongings. Seniors are to turn in iPads and pick-up their personal belongings the afternoons of May 4th and 5th between 3 and 6 o’clock.

Underclassmen are to turn in iPads May 4th through 8th between 11:30 and 12:30 in the lunch-line area. Ipads also may be turned in the afternoon of May 8th between 4 and 6 o’clock.

Students in pre-kindergarten through 11th grade may get their personal belongings at their respective schools. That includes students with last names beginning with the letters A through G on May 18th, students with last names beginning with h through O on May 19th, and those with last names starting with P through Z on May 20th. All of those are afternoons between 3 o’clock and 6 o’clock.

Students unable to make their appointed time may obtain their personal belongings on May 21st between 3 and 6 o’clock.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares