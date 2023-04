Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton High School Prom will be held later this month on April 22.

Doors will open at the Trenton Performing Arts Center at 6 pm with the Grand March starting at 7 pm. The dance will run from 8 to 10:30 pm.

Prom King candidates are Andrew Huffstutter, Tucker Otto, and Connor Campbell. Queen candidates are Ava Simpson, Maurissa Bonta, and Chloie Hall.

Related