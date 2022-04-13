Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey resigns, accepts position with Ozarks Technical Community College

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey has announced his plans after the Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepted his resignation on April 12th.

Bailey says he will be the Regional Director of College and Career Advisors for Ozarks Technical Community College based in Springfield. The position will be housed at North Central Missouri College.

Bailey was an eighth-grade Social Studies teacher for seven years and an assistant principal for four years. He has been Trenton High School’s principal for three years.