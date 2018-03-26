Trenton High School music department nabs top ratings during district evaluations

The Trenton High School instrumental music department had three top ratings of one during district evaluations for solos and small ensembles.

Earning the one ratings, also called exemplary, were violin soloist Claire Utley; a saxophone sextet comprised of Ellie Boman, Hannah Ellis, Latorrie Johnson, Emily Kosse, Amanda Parrack, and Jonathan Schlared and a saxophone trio made up of Ellie Boman, Emily Kosse, and Savannah Martin. They qualify for state evaluations.

Trenton had 16 instrumental solos receive a rating of two which also is called outstanding. They were performed by Bekah Allen, Emily Bonta, Karissa Brock,

Madi Cutsinger, Codi Delong, Tanner Franklin, Trinity Gaunt, Brice Gibler, Emma Gilham, Bailea Jeannotot, Ashley Johnson, MacKenzie Klinginsmith, Alyssa Kosse, Amanda Parrack, Isaiah Renshaw, and Nichole Rodriquez.

Also receiving a two rating were a clarinet trio, a clarinet quartet, and a marimba quartet.

