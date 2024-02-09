Trenton High School launches Graham McVay Memorial Scholarship

Share To Your Social Network

The Foundation Trust for Trenton High School and the Trenton High Alumni Association have announced the establishment of the Graham McVay Memorial Scholarship. Effective with the current school year, two scholarships will be awarded annually, one to a graduating senior boy and one to a graduating senior girl, each in the amount of $2,500.

Two disbursements will be made annually to the recipients: a $1,000 disbursement for the first semester of college and the remaining $1,500 for the second semester. The scholarships may be used at any college, university, or trade/vocational school and may be applied to tuition, books, fees, and/or college housing.

Funds were earmarked for these scholarships by McVay before his death and will be presented for years to come, as available funds allow.

Applications for this year will be accepted until April 1, 2024. Following the receipt of applications, personal interviews will be conducted by select members of the Foundation Trust Board of Directors with the top candidates.

Graham McVay was a 1982 graduate of Trenton High School. He attended the University of Missouri and graduated from North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University, where he completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. He began employment with the Trenton R-9 School District in 1988 and retired after 35 years of service in 2023.

The Foundation Trust for Trenton High School Board of Directors met this week to finalize details for the McVay scholarships. The Board is humbled by the opportunity to honor Mr. McVay by fulfilling his wishes to financially assist THS graduating students seeking higher education. Graham McVay was a man who cared deeply for each and every student of THS. Through these scholarships, his legacy continues.

Applications will be available beginning next week in the Office of the THS Counseling Department.

