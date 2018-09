The Trenton High School Homecoming candidates have been announced.

Senior Queen candidates are Elle Neal, Carissa Brock, and Teresa Yoder. Senior King candidates are Nick Wattenbarger, Jaden Whitney, and Carson Radcliff.

Junior attendants are Kendall Crowley and Jerrick Stotts with Sophomore attendants Chloe Harris and Beau (Bo) Ireland and Freshman attendants Shay Westerhoff and Trager Leeper.

Trenton will play Putnam County High School for the Homecoming game September 14th.